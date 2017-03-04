Panhandle Pioneer Settlement Folk-Life Days April 14. Taking Reservations now. ……….

PO Box 215, Blountstown, FL 32424 17869 NW Pioneer Settlement Rd. Blountstown, FL 32424

This is the time of year when we start planning for our Annual Folk-Life Day Festival. The festival was started as a means of bringing some of the early American activities to life for the students. We have found it is a very beneficial day for all grades.

The date is Friday, April 14, 2017 from 9:30 am – 2 pm central time.

Admission will be:

· Students and chaperones……… $3.00 each.

· Teachers & bus drivers’ ………. free.

Admissions can be paid by cash or check only (sorry no Credit Cards), and can be paid either in advance or at the gate.

All classes will be divided into groups of 10with each group having a chaperone.

We will have hands-on activities: crafts, hayride, petting zoo of donkeys and goats for the students. Artisans will include blacksmithing, cooking on the wood stove (everyone will get a free biscuit and jelly), dulcimer playing, knitting, quilting, wood carving, butter churning, cracklin’ cooking, musicians and much more. All the cabins will be open and staffed.

Our General Store will be open for all to purchase souvenirs. Only 10 people can enter at a time due to the size of the store.

Parking will be in Sam Atkins Park where there will be signs and volunteers to show bus drivers where to park. The students will walk down the boardwalk into the Settlement.

Please email or fax your registration by April 1, 2016 , as we can only handle about 800 students a day.

Please email or fax information to reserve your date early for Folk-life Day.

Phone: 850-674-2777

Fax: 850-674-2778

School

School Phone # Fax#

School Address

Contact Person Email Address

Grade Number of Students Number of Teachers