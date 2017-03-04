GCSC to host 2nd Annual Conference for Writers

Share this: Print

Gulf Coast State College’s Language & Literature Division is hosting the 2nd Annual Conference for Writers on April 7 & 8. The conference comprises two days of small, single genre workshops in fiction and poetry conducted by GCSC English faculty. Conference attendees will submit a literary work (or works) to be discussed in a workshop by fellow participants and the workshop leader.

This year’s conference has been expanded to include afternoon sessions with craft talk readings and a discussion panel of visiting published authors and conference faculty. Attendees will be able to purchase books by conference authors.

The afternoon sessions will be offered independently at a reduced fee. The deadline for afternoon sessions only is March 31.

Visit www.gulfcoast.edu/writersconference for detailed information and event registration.

For additional information, please contact Douglas Wells at 769.1551, ext. 2884 ordwells@gulfcoast.edu.