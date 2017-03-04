From The White House: Trump visits aircraft carrier ……..

On Thursday, President Donald J. Trump visited our Nation’s newest aircraft carrier, the soon-to-be commissioned U.S.S. Gerald R. Ford.

These carriers are the centerpiece of American military might, and this beautiful new warship represents the future of naval aviation that will serve as a cornerstone of our national defense for decades to come.

A famous aviator once wrote that to build a truly great ship, we shouldn’t begin by gathering wood, cutting boards, or distributing work, but instead by awakening within the people a “desire for the vast and endless sea.”

In the same way, just as President Trump outlined in his Joint Address on Tuesday, we must continue to renew the American spirit within ourselves in order to rebuild our country.

Investing in the military means investing in peace, and it is an investment in the incredible men and women who serve every day to keep our country safe.

These are exciting times and amazing opportunities are unfolding before us. If we all work together, then anything is possible.

