Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi’s Weekly Briefing …….

Bondi released Identity Theft Consumer Resource Guide.
Identity theft is a devastating crime that can leave victims facing years of financial hardships, but there are steps people can take to protect their sensitive financial and medical information. That is why this week,
Identity theft occurs when someone uses the private personal information of another person to commit fraud, typically for their own economic gain. Criminals will often target people’s Social Security numbers, bank accounts, credit card information or their medical records. They will then use this information to take out large loans, open new lines of credit or make major purchases. Criminals will even use stolen medical information to commit Medicaid fraud. Tax season is an especially dangerous time for your personal information. Thieves can steal tax returns using stolen information or filers’ Social Security numbers through public Wi-Fi or by taking tax forms straight out of a filer’s mailbox.
Children are also targets because they have no other credit history associated with their Social Security number. A child’s stolen identity may not be discovered for years until they turn 18 and apply for an apartment, student loan or their first credit card.
Fortunately, there are steps to take to prevent these crimes.
Download our free guide here to learn more about preventing identity theft and protecting your family’s personal and financial information.
Florida works with FTC to shut down alleged illegal robocall scheme, LegalNewsLineDrug price fixing: Florida, 38 states add charges in generic suit, Palm Beach Post
More States Join Drug Antitrust Action, NewsRadio 102.5 WFLA
Woman charged with practicing medicine without license, WJXT News4Jax
Former Kissimmee radiology center banned from Medicaid for operating without license, WFTV Ch. 9 Orlando
Twenty Additional States Join Multistate Antitrust Action Against Generic Drug Makers
Attorney General Pam Bondi and 39 other state attorneys general filed an amended complaint in federal court, against several generic drug makers for allegedly fixing prices and allocating customers in the generic drug market. According to the amended complaint, the drug companies illegally conspired to artificially inflate and manipulate prices and reduce competition in the United States for two generic drugs. These drugs are doxycycline hyclate delayed release, an antibiotic, and glyburide, an oral diabetes medication. More.
Marion County Woman Arrested for Abuse of an Elderly Person
Attorney General Pam Bondi’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit and the Ocala Police Department arrested a Marion County woman for allegedly abusing an elderly and disabled adult. Savitri Seenanan, 46, is a former resident care aid of Hampton Manor Assisted Living Facility in Ocala.
According the MFCU investigation, Seenanan engaged in physically abusive conduct towards one of the vulnerable adults in Seenanan’s care. The defendant allegedly pinched, slapped, struck or tugged the victim on a reoccurring basis, causing bruising. Hampton Manor Assisted Living Facility terminated Seenanan’s employment. More.
This week, Attorney General Pam Bondi joined other state attorneys general in D.C. for the National Association of Attorneys General’s 2017 Winter Meeting. The three-day event allowed state attorneys general to strengthen the state and federal partnerships needed to address challenges that states’ top legal officers face.Attorney General Bondi joined the 45th President of the United States, President Donald Trump, in the Oval Office. The next day she brought a delegation of state attorneys general back to the White House to meet the President.
Emery Gainey, Attorney General Bondi’s Director of Law Enforcement, Victim Services and Criminal Justice Programs, and former Marion County Sheriff, was named to the Florida Constitutional Revision Commission by Governor Rick Scott. Attorney General Bondi congratulates Emery and looks forward to him joining her on the commission.
Congratulations to Florida Board of Governors Chancellor Marshall Criser, all university faculty, staff, students and everyone working to make Florida’s education system the best in the country. Florida was just ranked the best state in the country for higher education by U.S. News.