WestPoint Home Continues To Be An Asset to Washington County, Florida and Surrounding Area

WestPoint Home has been one of the area’s largest employers for over 30 years, with close ties and a commitment to the community of Washington County and the surrounding areas.

Fighting the battle of trying to keep textile jobs in the south, WestPoint has seen employment numbers decline, but continues to be a cog in the economic engine of the region.

The company, formerly WestPoint Stevens, owes its present structure to three textile leaders founded in the 19th century- the West Point Manufacturing Company, the Pepperell Manufacturing Company, and J.P. Stevens & Company.

The oldest strand of the lineage dates back to 1813 when Nathaniel Stevens began producing woolen broadcloth in a converted grist mill located in Andover, Massachusetts.

The company, under the direction of three generations of the Stevens family, grew to become the nation’s second-largest publicly traded textile producer by the time it was acquired by WestPoint Pepperell in 1988.

Pepperell, which merged with Westpoint in 1965, owes its inception to Sir William Pepperell, who began exporting cloth to the Orient from his Biddeford, Maine, mill in 1851.

The textile mills that would become the West Point Manufacturing Company originated in West Point, the antebellum cotton center of east central Alabama and west central Georgia, shortly after Appomattox and the end of the Civil War.

WestPoint Pepperell’s expansionary efforts during the 1970’s paved the way for record growth in the early years of the next decade and despite recessionary conditions, marked most notably by an almost 18 percent interest rates that put a crunch on the home-buying industry, remained upbeat.

WestPoint remains one of America’s largest manufacturers and marketers of bed and bath textile products, and continues to employ a sizable workforce in Chipley, Florida.

Throughout adversity, including more than 350 textile plants closing in the United States and over 190,000 workers losing their jobs since 1997, WestPoint Home has given back to the community, and continues to do so with the Bed & Bath Factory Outlet located on Main Street in Downtown Chipley.

The retail store allows the public to purchase first-quality name-brand sheets, pillows, comforters, towels and household products at heavily-discounted factory outlet prices.

This weekend WestPoint Home Factory Outlet offers additional and even deeper discounts on many items, during the annual Warehouse Sale, and already sales have been brisk.

Located at 1414 Main Street, in the Washington Square, the store is conveniently located just a mile north of Interstate 10 at Exit 120, and right next door to Javier’s Mexican Cantina and Grill.

The WestPoint Home Bed & Bath Factory Outlet Warehouse Sales extends through Monday, March 6, with hours of 9AM through 5PM, Monday through Saturday and 1PM through 5PM on Sunday.