Washington County Youth Fair March 3 & 4 ……..

By kathymfoster March 3, 2017
Make plans to come support Washington County’s 4-H & FFA members this Friday and Saturday as they participate in the Washington County Youth Fair.
There is a calendar of events below and more detailed information is available on the Washington County Extension Website. If you have any questions don’t hesitate to contact me.
2017 Washington County Youth Fair Schedule
Friday, March 3 Inside Exhibits open to public 8:00am – 8:00pm
Livestock Barn open to public 10:30am – 5:00pm
Washington County Farm Bureau Spaghetti Dinner 4:30pm – 6:30pm
Livestock Showmanship Contest 6:00pm
