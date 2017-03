Washington County Youth Fair March 3 & 4 ……..

Make plans to come support Washington County’s 4-H & FFA members this Friday and Saturday as they participate in the Washington County Youth Fair.

There is a calendar of events below and more detailed information is available on the Washington County Extension Website . If you have any questions don’t hesitate to contact me.

2017 Washington County Youth Fair Schedule

Friday, March 3 Inside Exhibits open to public 8:00am – 8:00pm

Livestock Barn open to public 10:30am – 5:00pm

Washington County Farm Bureau Spaghetti Dinner 4:30pm – 6:30pm

Livestock Showmanship Contest 6:00pm