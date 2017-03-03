Upcoming at the Challenger Learning Center in Tallahassee …….

Challenger Learning Center of Tallahassee Tallahassee’s “Edutainment” Destination Dream Big: Engineering Our World Now Playing Dream Big is the first film of its kind for IMAX and giant screen theatres that will transform how we think about engineering. From the world’s tallest buildings to underwater robots and a solar car race across Australia, Dream Big celebrates the human ingenuity behind engineering marvels big and small, and shows how engineers push the limits of innovation in unexpected and amazing ways. With its inspiring stories of human grit and aspiration, and extraordinary visuals for the world’s largest screens, Dream Big reveals the compassion and creativity that drive engineers to create better lives for people and a more sustainable future for us all. Dream Big is NOW PLAYING at the CLC IMAX Theatre. More Information Mysteries of the Unseen World Opens Friday, March 10 Mysteries of the Unseen World reveals phenomena that can’t be seen with the naked eye, taking audiences into earthly worlds secreted away in different dimensions of time and scale.



Experience events that unfold too slowly for human perception; “see” the beauty, drama, and even humor of phenomena that occur in the flash of a microsecond; enter a microscopic world once reserved for scientists, but now made accessible to the rest of us; and begin to understand that what we actually see is only a fraction of what there is to see on Earth. Visually stunning and rooted in cutting-edge research, Mysteries of the Unseen World will leave audiences in thrall as they begin to understand the enormity of the world they can’t see-a world that exists in the air they breathe, on their bodies, and in all of the events that occur around them minute by minute and nanosecond by nanosecond. And with this understanding comes a new appreciation of the wonder and possibilities of science. More Information FREE Planetarium Show This Saturday, March 4 @ 10:00am | “March Skies Over Tallahassee” Come on down to the Downtown Digital Dome Theater and Planetarium and enjoy a free planetarium show on Saturday, March 4 at 10 a.m. “March Skies Over Tallahassee” is presented by the Tallahassee Astronomical Society and will review prominent constellations, stars and planet positions in the March morning and evening sky. More Information Beauty & the Beast in IMAX 2D & 3D Advanced Tickets On Sale Now Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” is a live-action re-telling of the studio’s animated classic which refashions the classic characters from the tale as old as time for a contemporary audience, staying true to the original music while updating the score with several new songs. “Beauty and the Beast” is the fantastic journey of Belle, a bright, beautiful and independent young woman who is taken prisoner by a beast in his castle. Despite her fears, she befriends the castle’s enchanted staff and learns to look beyond the Beast’s hideous exterior and realize the kind heart and soul of the true Prince within. Beauty & the Beast opens at the CLC IMAX Theatre on Friday, March 17! Pre-sale tickets are available at the CLC Box Office in person or by phone, (850) 645-7796. More Information Spring Break Camp Registration Now Open When school is out, science is in! Camp Challenger features daily camp themes with engaging activities, unique experiences, enthusiastic teachers, and tons of fun. Register now to guarantee an unforgettable Spring Break for your child! More Information & Registration In This Issue Playing This Week Showtimes >> Fantastic Fractals The Little Star That Could March Skies Over Tallahassee Ultimate Universe COMING SOON

