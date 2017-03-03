Sunshine Speers from Emerald Coast Hospice Discusses ‘Patient Safety’

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet

‘Real Florida Magazine’ interview with Sunshine Speers from Emerald Coast Hospice in Downtown Chipley on Wednesday, February 8, 2017, discussing ‘Patient Safety’.

Produced by Real Florida Media, a subsidiary of The Goulding Agency in Chipley, Florida. See more video clips, photos and interviews on Facebook at Real Florida Magazine, online at www.RealFloridaMagazine.org and you can also listen to these interviews on FPTC Radio, the voice of Florida Panhandle Technical College at www.FPTCRadio.com.