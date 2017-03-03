Obituary for Henry Wallace Pettis ……

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet

Mr. Henry Wallace Pettis, age 64, of Bonifay, Florida passed away March 2, 2017 in Bonifay, Florida. He was born March 29, 1952 in Orlando, Florida to the late Charlie Laney Pettis and Annie Janie Mears Pettis.

Mr. Pettis is survived by his wife of 21 years, Ruby Nell ‘Sandy’ Pettis of Bonifay, FL; one daughter, Susie Strickland of Monroeville, AL; two grandchildren, Paige Strickland and J.J. Strickland; six brothers, Wayne Pettis and wife Susan of Shalimar, FL, Wade Pettis of Bonifay, FL, Wendell Pettis and wife Gladys of Bonifay, FL, Willard Pettis and wife Betty of Freeport, FL, Wilfred Pettis and wife Denise of Bonifay, FL, Woodrow Pettis and wife Frances of Caryville, FL; one sister, Rosalyn W. Bell and husband Robert of Bonifay, FL; numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM Sunday, March 5, 2017 in the Peel Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in the Poplar Head Independent Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery with Peel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the ser