Obituary for Bobbie J. Waldrip ……

Bobbie J. Waldrip, age 78 of Chipley, passed from this life on March 3, 2017 at her residence.

Bobbie was born on March 16, 1938 in Washington County, Florida to Ambres and Hazel Lee (Mercer) Gilbert. She was a lifelong resident of the Florida Panhandle.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Ambres and Hazel Lee Gilbert; husband: Will Rogers Waldrip.

She is survived by her son: Scott Waldrip and wife Stacy of Chipley, Florida; daughter: Shottie Hayes and husband Shawn of Chipley, Florida; sister: Doris Boyd and husband Doyle of Milledgeville, Georgia; five grandchildren: Scott Langford, Kyle Clemmons, Kayla Hayes, Kari Barfield and husband Austin, Jared Waldrip.

Funeral services will be held 11A.M. Tuesday, March 7, 2017 at New Life Fellowship Assembly of God in Chipley, Florida with Mrs. Ann Vickery officiating. Interment will follow in Orange Hill Baptist Church Cemetery. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.

The family will receive friends for visitation from 6-8 P.M. Monday, March 6, 2017 at New Life Fellowship Assembly of God.