Obituary for Blair Donald Myers …….

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet

Blair Donald Myers, age 89 of Chipley, passed from this life on February 27, 2017 at his residence.

Blair was born on October 19, 1927 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota to David D. Myers and Belva Nustad. He had lived in Chipley since 2004, coming from Panama City Beach, Florida. He was of the Catholic faith and was a Master Welder by trade.

He was preceded in death by his parents: David and Belva Myers; three brothers: William Myers, James “Jim” Myers, Robert Myers; two sisters: Wanda Carpenter, Mary Trumbull.

He is survived by his six sons: David Myers of Iowa, Marvin Myers of Iowa, Norman Myers of Nebraska, Thomas Myers of Missouri, Timothy Myers of Mississippi, Darren Myers of Arizona; four sisters: Bernadine Koch of California, Juanita Carr of Virginia, Geraldine Myers of Wisconsin, Cynthia Dunn of California; sister-in-law: Elizabeth Myers of Chipley, Florida; eleven grandchildren.

Memorialization will be by cremation with Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida in charge of arrangements.