National Invasive Species Awareness Week

visit our website | This message is sent by Jennifer G Bearden Facek NISAW 2017: The Kudzu Bug A few years ago, Florida is extended a warm welcome to a new pest – The Kudzu Bug! The kudzu bug was first documented in the US in 2009 in Northeast Georgia. It has quickly spread throughout the southeast. At first, a pest that attacks kudzu sounds pretty good but this bug also attacks wisteria, figs, and other legumes like beans and peas. It is a serious pest to soybeans that are grown in our area. They are similar to stink bugs and discharge an odor when disturbed. Skin and eye irritation can occur from this odor emission. NISAW 2017: Bamboo Standing in the midst of a stand of bamboo, it’s easy to feel dwarfed. Smooth and sturdy, the hollow, sectioned woody shoots of this fascinating plant can tower as tall as 70 feet. Unfortunately, bamboo is a real threat to natural ecosystems, moving quickly through wooded areas, wetlands, and neighborhoods, taking out native species as it goes.