Kate Smith Elementary School Students Visit Washington County Youth Fair

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet

Here are a few candid photos from 2017 Washington County Youth Fair at the Washington County Ag Center in Downtown Chipley, Florida on Friday, March 3, 2017, as the event was visited by several classes from Kate Smith Elementary School, and as seen by Real Florida Media, a subsidiary of The Goulding Agency in Chipley, Florida.

The Youth Fair highlights agriculture and animal husbandry, with exhibits in the Ag Center on Hwy 90 in downtown Chipley. The Fair continues throughout Friday evening and Saturday and includes a spaghetti dinner and auction fundraiser by the Washington County’s 4-H and FFA members.

See more video clips, photos and interviews on Facebook at Real Florida Magazine, online at www.RealFloridaMagazine.org and you can also listen to these interviews on FPTC Radio, the voice of Florida Panhandle Technical College at www.FPTCRadio.com.