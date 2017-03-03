Department of Health Zika Update for March 2nd …….

Tallahassee, Fla.—In an effort to keep Florida residents and visitors safe and aware about the status of the Zika virus, the department issues a Zika virus update when there is a confirmed locally acquired case of Zika. There are no new travel-related cases to report today. Please visit our website to see the full list of travel-related cases by county and year. The department updates the travel-related case chart online each weekday. There are three locally acquired cases being reported today. Two are cases that had samples collected in October as part of our ongoing investigation and the department just received confirmatory testing back from CDC. These two cases have been added to the 2016 chart. The third case reported no symptoms, but screening conducted after blood donation in January showed evidence of a past infection. The department concluded our investigation of this case yesterday. This individual had multiple exposures in Miami-Dade County and likely contracted Zika in 2016. Because the individual was asymptomatic, it is difficult to determine when infection occurred. Since the first positive sample was collected in January, this is considered our first locally reported case of Zika in 2017. Florida still does not have any identified areas with ongoing, active Zika transmission. The total number of Zika cases reported in Florida for 2016 is 1,384. The total number of Zika cases reported in Florida for 2017 is 18. 2016 Infection Type Infection Count Travel-Related Infections of Zika 1,076 Locally Acquired Infections of Zika 276 Undetermined 32 Pregnant Women with Lab-Evidence of Zika 264 2017 Infection Type Infection Count Travel-Related Infections of Zika 13 Locally Acquired Infections of Zika 1 Undetermined 0 Pregnant Women with Lab-Evidence of Zika 4 Note, these categories are not mutually exclusive and cannot be added together. Florida no longer has any identified areas with active Zika transmission, but we will continue to see isolated cases of local transmission so it is important for residents and visitors in Miami-Dade County to remain vigilant about mosquito bite protection. It is important for people to remember to take proper precautions to prevent mosquito bites while traveling to areas with widespread Zika transmission. The CDC list of these locations is availablehere. One case does not mean ongoing active transmission is taking place. DOH conducts a thorough investigation by sampling close contacts and community members around each case to determine if additional people are infected. If DOH finds evidence that active transmission is occurring in an area, the media and the public will be notified. The department has conducted Zika virus testing for more than 12,700 people statewide. Florida currently has the capacity to test 4,653 people for active Zika virus and 5,152 for Zika antibodies. At Governor Scott’s direction, all county health departments now offer free Zika risk assessment and testing to pregnant women. The CDC advises pregnant women should consider postponing travel to Miami-Dade County. If you are pregnant and must travel or if you live or work in Miami-Dade County, protect yourself from mosquito bites by wearing insect repellent, long clothing and limiting your time outdoors. According to CDC guidance, providers should test all pregnant women who lived in, traveled to or whose partner traveled to Miami-Dade County after Aug. 1, 2016. Pregnant women in Miami-Dade County can contact their medical provider or their local county health department to be tested and receive a Zika prevention kit. Additionally, the department is working closely with the Healthy Start Coalition of Miami-Dade County to identify pregnant women in Miami-Dade County to ensure they have access to resources and information to protect themselves. CDC recommends that a pregnant woman with a history of Zika virus and her provider should consider additional ultrasounds. Pregnant women can contact their local county health department for Zika risk assessment and testing hours and information. A Zika risk assessment will be conducted by county health department staff and blood and/or urine samples may be collected and sent to labs for testing. It may take one to two weeks to receive results. Florida has been monitoring pregnant women with evidence of Zika regardless of symptoms. The total number of pregnant women who have been or are being monitored is 264. On Feb. 12, Governor Scott directed the State Surgeon General to activate a Zika Virus Information Hotline for current Florida residents and visitors, as well as anyone planning on traveling to Florida in the near future. The number for the Zika Virus Information Hotline is 1-855-622-6735. The department urges Floridians to drain standing water weekly, no matter how seemingly small. A couple drops of water in a bottle cap can be a breeding location for mosquitoes. Residents and visitors also need to use repellents when enjoying the Florida outdoors. For more information on DOH action and federal guidance, please click here. For resources and information on Zika virus, click here.

