CHS grad Constance Harris Poitier guest speaker at Friends of the Library meeting ………

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet

Describing Poitier as a “local girl who has shined”, Friends’ member Susan Robert introduced the multi-talented author as a 1973 graduate of Chipley High School, Bethune-Cookman University, Florida Atlantic University, Nova S.E. University and Crossroads Bible Institute.

by Kathy Foster

Poitier has worked in Palm Beach City, Hillsborough County and as Director of Choirs at Ormond Beach Middle School. She is also directing-pianist for Greater New Zion P.B. Men’s Choir and is a frequent soloist and member of Crossroads Baptist in Daytona Beach.

Her many awards include several in the Who’s Who categories. She is a Daytona Beach Hometown Hero, a WalMart Teacher of the Year recipient, and is associated with many organizations in which she holds leadership roles. Poitier was also invited by Jacqueline Butler Hairston to sing a a world premier of the composer’s newest piece which debuted at Carnegie Hall. With everything else she does the author also maintains an active schedule as a singer, conductor and workshop clinician.

Present at the Friends meeting to talk about the five books she has written centering on her grandson Chase, Poitier explained that she had written the books to encourage people to work with their pre-school age children to introduce learning at a very early age.

“Education is the great societal equalizer,” said Poitier. She added that a child’s reading level is a strong indicator of the level of academic achievement that child will reach. “It is a predictor of what that child will achieve,” she noted.