What’s going on at Landmark Park in Dothan, Alabama …….

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet

Sneak peak of upcoming events at Landmark Park.



MARCH 4 •INTERMEDIATE PHOTOGRAPHY WORKSHOP 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Participants will have an opportunity to utilize the techniques in the field with help from SEAPAC members. The fee to attend is $15 from members and $20 for nonmembers. Registration is limited to participants ages 12 and older, preferably who have already taken the Beginner Photography Workshop, with a maximum of 20 participants. Participants should bring: DSLR Camera (no “Point & Shoot” cameras), extra batteries, the camera’s manual (read your manual before you come), a clean media card, tripod if you have one, umbrella, and a sacked lunch and drink for the day. To register for this course call 334-794-3452

MARCH 17 • RURAL HERITAGE DAY On this day, this Wiregrass Farmstead will come to life with craftsmen and demonstrators. Students will get a glimpse into the day-to-day life of a turn-of-the-century Wiregrass family. Students will witness and participate in sheep shearing, wool washing, planting with mules and much more! Cost: $8/student. Program Length: 4 hours (9:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m.) Recommended age group: 3P-5th grade. PREREGISTERED SCHOOL GROUPS ONLY. Visit www.landmarkparkdothan.com to complete a program request. Homeschools welcome.

MARCH 7, 8, 9, 21, 22, 23 • LIVING HISTORY *Costumed Program!!* Give your students the experience of living and working on a Wiregrass Farmstead in the early 1900s. Students will get the opportunity to cook on the hearth, make butter, care for the farm animals, help in the garden and more! Costumed in period dress, students will be divided into small groups in order to participate at the different workstations. This half-day program will conclude with lunch (prepared by the students) at the Waddell House, traditional games, a hay ride, and an ice cream cone served from the Martin Drugstore. **Due to the hands on nature of this program, classes are limited to a maximum of 30 students and a minimum of 20 students. Cost: $15/student (includes lunch) Program Length: 4 hours (9:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m.) Recommended age group: 3rd-6th. PREREGISTERED SCHOOL GROUPS ONLY. Visit www.landmarkparkdothan.com to complete a program request. Homeschools welcome.

MARCH 18 • SPRING FARM DAY Turn back the clock 100 years and experience living history demonstrations of sheep shearing, blacksmithing, plowing with mules, basket weaving, quilting and other traditional springtime farm activities. Entertainment will include a kids area and traditional music. Admission is $8 for adults, $6 for seniors and active military, $4 for children and free for children 2 and under. Park members are admitted free. For more information on becoming a food vendor or demonstrating plowing with draft animals, visit landmarkparkdothan.com or call 334-794-3452. Sponsored by WDHN, Durden Outdoor, Houston County Farmers Federation, Alabama Cooperative Extension System, The Dothan Eagle, ServisFirst Bank, Hardees, Wiregrass Electric Cooperative, Dothan Animal Hospital.

MARCH 18 • PHOTOGRAPHY EXHIBIT OPENING Landmark Park members and volunteers Larry and Patti Puckett will present a special photography exhibit in the Interpretive Center Auditorium. Photos by the Pucketts were taken at Landmark Park and across the state of Alabama. The exhibit will open in conjunction with Spring Farm Day on March 18.

MARCH 20, 27 • SUMMER CAMP REGISTRATION Members may register for Summer Camps on March 20 at 9 a.m. and nonmembers on March 27 at 9 a.m. Weeklong summer day camps run Monday-Friday in June and July for ages 4 to 11. For details on available camps, please visit www.landmarkparkdothan.com.

MARCH 27-31 • SPRING FAMILY DAYS Family fun Workshops 9 a.m.-10 a.m.; Discovery room 10:30-11:30; Planetarium Movie 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.; Nature Walks 2 p.m.-2:30 p.m.; Farm animal feeding 4:15 p.m.-4:30 p.m. Visit www.landmarkparkdothan.com for a complete schedule. Registration required for Family Fun Workshops. Register online at www.landmarkparkdothan.com.

APRIL 8 • TREE ID WORKSHOP Join veteran forester and park volunteer Ed Lewis on for an informative program and tour of the park to learn the fascinating history and uses of common trees. This fun and fact-filled program begins at 9:30 a.m. and pre-registration is required. To reserve your spot, register at www.landmarkparkdothan.com.

APRIL 8 • GOPHER TORTOISE DAY 10 a.m.-1 p.m. You will get to meet our very own resident Gopher Tortoise, participate in tortoise crafts and activities, learn ways to help conserve their habitat, and even what to do if you see a Gopher Tortoise crossing the road. With this newly launched effort, we hope to highlight the importance of this keystone species.

APRIL 15 • SACRED HARP SING 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m.The sweet and powerful sounds of Sacred Harp music will fill the air when the park will host a Sacred Harp sing in the church. The singers will gather under the spreading branches of a nearby live oak tree to enjoy a traditional dinner on the grounds from noon – 1 p.m. Prior to the sing, there will be a short introduction for visitors unfamiliar with the tradition (also known as Shape Note or Fasola) beginning at 9:30 a.m. Singers attending this event may simply show your songbook for free admission to the park. For more information, please contact the park office, 334-794-3452.

APRIL 16 • EASTER SUNRISE SERVICE Dothan Ministerial Union will host the 31st annual Easter Sunrise Service at 6:30 a.m. at the gazebo. This is an interdenominational service and is open to everyone. Rev. Tom Anderson will lead the service with Brother Walter Wilson leading the music. Benches are available but please bring lawn chairs to ensure adequate seating. In the event of rain the service will be held in the Headland Presbyterian Church located adjacent to the gazebo. Admission to the service is free. The park will close immediately after the service and re-open at noon for our regular Sunday hours.

APRIL 29 • SPIRIT OF SERVICE DAY Coordinated by the Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce, “Spirit of Service Day” is an annual day for individuals, businesses, youth groups and others to volunteer their time and talents to help make Houston County a better place to live, work and play! Landmark Park will be one of the work sites and if you are interested, please contact the park office. We will have lots of projects you can help with, including working on the nature trail, clearing brush, planting flowers, and more! Work will get underway at 8 a.m. and end at noon with a hamburger and hotdog cookout. For more information or if you are interested in volunteering, please contact the park office at 334-794-3452.

APRIL 28 • HOUSTON COUNTY GIVES DAY Kick off Spirit of Service Day at Eagle Eye Outfitters from 3:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. This is a great opportunity to support several local nonprofits including Landmark Park. Donations can be made at Eagle Eye Outfitters or online at http://www.landmarkparkdothan.com/make-a-donation/.

MAY 2 • THE LIFE AND WORK OF A HONEYBEE With the help of the Alabama Cooperative Extension System, we are offering your students a fascinating look into the world of the honeybee. Through different learning stations, we will explore honeybee communication and life cycle, honey production and harvesting, and pollination and the hive environment. This program will provide the opportunity to watch a beekeeper work in a real hive of bees and taste the freshly extracted honey. Cost: $8/student. Program Length: 3 hours (9:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.) Recommended age group: 3rd-8th grade. PREREGISTERED SCHOOL GROUPS ONLY. Visit www.landmarkparkdothan.com to complete a program request. Homeschools welcome.

MAY 6 • TOUCH A TRUCK 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Kids of all ages will have a chance to see approximately 50 big trucks up close and learn about their uses at the annual Touch A Truck event at Landmark Park. Along with the vehicles on display from local companies, representatives will be on site to teach kids about safety. Refreshments will be available. Admission to Touch A Truck is $7 for adults, $5 for kids and free for children 2 and under and for park members. Touch A Truck is sponsored by WDHN and The Joy 94.3 FM.

MAY 12-13 • NIGHT AT THE PARK Landmark Park invites you and your family to experience the Park in a unique way with our 6th annual Night at the Park event. This camping adventure for families features a night walk through the Park, s’mores, and of course camping in tents. Your adventure begins at 4:30 p.m. on May 12 and concludes at 8 a.m. on May 13. The fee for the campout is $15 per person for members and $20 per person for nonmembers. A hamburger and hotdog dinner, s’mores and breakfast are included. Families are responsible for drinks, tents, and sleeping bags. Space for the campout is limited and is taken on a first come, first serve basis. Registration with payment is required to secure your spot and can be made by visiting www.landmarkparkdothan.com.

MAY 14 • MOTHERS DAY ADMISSION SPECIAL Mothers who are accompanied by a child on May 14 will receive free admission to Landmark Park in honor of Mother’s Day.

MAY 20 •TEACHER OPEN HOUSE We will present a short program about the upcoming events and programs to be aware of and then the Education Department Staff will be on hand to answer any questions until 12:00pm. Samples of items available from our Teacher Resource Library will be available as will detailed information about educational programs. Teachers who attend the open house will receive a ticket for a free planetarium show at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. or 3:30 p.m. that weekend. Teachers will also be registered into our door prize drawing, including a free field trip to Landmark Park! Refreshments and classroom materials will be available, while supplies last. Show your teacher ID to receive free admission.

*************************************

TUESDAYS-FRIDAYS • FARM ANIMAL FEEDING 4:15. Free with paid gate admission. Meet the farm animals.

FIRST SATURDAYS • WIREGRASS WOODTURNERS 9:30 a.m. Open to the public. Free with paid gate admission. Ag Building.

FIRST SATURDAYS • LANDMARK DULCIMER CLUB 1 p.m. Must have a dulcimer. Classroom. Free with paid gate admission.

SECOND SUNDAYS • REPTILE FEEDING 4 p.m. Classroom. Free with paid gate admission.