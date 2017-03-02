Return of ‘Screen on the Green’ at Wiregrass Museum of Art in Dothan …….

DOTHAN, ALABAMA – The Wiregrass Museum of Art (WMA) is pleased to announce the return of Screen on the Green, its seasonal public film series, on Friday, March 3, with a presentation of Elia Kazan’s 1951 drama A Streetcar Named Desire .

Based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning play by Tennessee Williams, the film stars Vivien Leigh, Marlon Brando, Kim Hunter and Karl Malden. It is the first of three films adapted from plays or books that WMA will show this spring, a theme chosen by the results of a Facebook poll of Screen on the Green attendees conducted last year. The season will continue with film screenings on the first Friday of April and May. Sydney Lumet’s The Wiz, based on L. Frank Baum’s children’s novel The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, will be shown on April 7, and Robert Stevenson’s Mary Poppins, an adaptation of

P. L. Travers’ series of books, will be shown on May 5.

All Screen on the Green films will be presented in the Museum’s garden beginning at 7:30 p.m. In case of inclement weather, movies will be shown in the Great Hall of WMA’s Conference Center. Admission is free. The public is invited to bring lawn chairs and blankets to enjoy the evening outside. Local food trucks will be on hand for each film to satisfy movie-watching cravings, and the Museum will provide free popcorn. WMA’s galleries will also be open beginning at 6 p.m. so visitors can take in current exhibitions before the movie starts.