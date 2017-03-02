New Faces at WFRPC Cameron Smith is from Gulf Breeze and recently completed a Master of Business Administration at the University of West Florida. Smith’s background is in business development, formerly working for a construction software company. He has younger, twin brothers and a new puppy. He enjoys tennis, golf, and fishing. Megan Polk lives in Pensacola and holds a Master of Science in urban and regional planning. Polk is interested in do-it-yourself projects, house flipping, shopping, and cars. She loves Red Robin, bacon, and lemonade! Welcome, Cameron and Megan! Ciclovia The West Florida Regional Planning Council and rideOn commuter services is proud to partner with Pensacola’s first Ciclovia (seek-low-VI-a), a free event during which streets are closed to cars and opened to the public to enjoy in a manner that promotes health and community. Ciclovia will be held Saturday, March 25, 2017, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Downtown Pensacola. A five-mile scenic route (east and west from the Vince J. Whibbs, Sr. Community Maritime Park to Gulf Power on Main Street and Bayfront Parkway; and north and south on Palafox Street from Plaza de Luna to Garden Street) will be open for the community to walk, bike, skate, run, dance, or just play in a safe, relaxed atmosphere. Ciclovia, also called Open Streets, started in South America and has since been held worldwide for more than 30 years in more than 400 cities. “Pensacola is ripe for Ciclovia. We have a great community, a rich history, and a vibrant culture. Ciclovia is a unique opportunity for citizens and visitors to connect these assets, enjoy active living, and highlight our community on the worldwide stage,” Sally Rosendahl, organizer of the Pensacola event, said. “Mayor Ashton Hayward’s early endorsement and the support of the City of Pensacola, along with the backing from community leaders and organizations, has been vital to this effort.” The West Florida Regional Planning Council will be offering free helmets with helmet fittings at the event. For more information, visit www.pensacolaopenstreets.com or email caitlin.cerame@wfrpc.org. SAVE THE DATE Giving Back West Florida Regional Planning Council recently donated 20 computers to Project Empower and Project Connect. The programs, which operate in their resource center at Marcus Pointe Baptist Church in Pensacola, address issues that prohibit empowerment for individuals with disabilities by providing resources for school planning, career planning, financial planning, life skills training, and support groups. Every disability poses specific barriers, however, many can be overcome with understanding. These specific projects that seek to create such understanding are funded by the Developmental Disabilities Council. The donated computers will be given to families participating in the Empowerment Parent Resource Center training. This training is provided via webinars and live lectures to educate parents who have a disability, parents who have a child or children with a disability, families with low-incomes, and families with low English proficiency. The training gives families the tools they need to help make informed decisions about the future. Providing refurbished computers enables individuals and families to utilize the internet to seek education and employment opportunities. The computers are donated at no cost to recipients, though internet service must be provided at the owners’ expense. Recipients are also asked to volunteer 40 hours in their community. Photo: WFRPC Planner, Howard Vanselow, helps load the donated computers into the vehicle of the Project Empower and Project Connect Resource Center. Local Responders Honored Each year, the State Emergency Response Commission (SERC) presents the Thomas Yatabe SERC Award to a person or group in each Local Emergency Planning Committee (LEPC) district, recognizing outstanding contributions made in the implementation and support of the Emergency Planning and Community Right-To-Know Act (EPCRA). On January 18, 2017, the SERC committee presented the award to the West Florida LEPC’s nominee, Captain Steve Park, with the Florida Highway Patrol, Bureau of Commercial Vehicle Enforcement. Captain Park’s long dedication to the West Florida LEPC has been outstanding, serving as an LEPC subcommittee chairman for many years. Park was actively involved in the 2016 Commodity Flow Studies project and previous studies conducted in the region. He has assisted in coordinating the project from beginning to end, including planning dates, locations, data collection, officers in the field, and compilation of the final report. His wealth of knowledge and contributions to the project have been of great benefit to the West Florida LEPC. In addition to the SERC Award, a Certificate of Appreciation was awarded to Fire Fighter, Ken Coulter, of the Ocean-City Wright Fire District. Coulter has been involved with the development of the West Florida LEPC Plan Exercise. He contributed greatly to the effort through his direct involvement in the exercise design and implementation. His leadership and knowledge helped ensure that the exercise focused on the needs of both responders and the community. Coulter is also an active trainer for the LEPC, continuously striving to increase the preparedness and response capability of hazmat teams within his district. Throughout his membership, Coulter has demonstrated a commitment to the emergency responders in Okaloosa County, as well as those throughout the region. Pictured left-right: WFRPC Planner, Kathy Ahlen; West Florida LEPC Chair, Richard Delp; Florida Highway Patrol, Captain Steve Park; and SERC Alternate Chair, Jonathan Lord. SAVE THE DATE March Meetings and Events