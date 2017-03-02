National Invasive Species Awareness Week:

Dear Kathy, NISAW 2017: Trying to Stay Ahead of Beach Vitex They say the best time to tackle an invasive species is early on, when the species first begins to establish itself within a range. Early detection – rapid response is not only cost effective for control but your only chance to eradicate the species. This may be the case with a plant we have found in some panhandle beaches. Beach vitex is relatively new to our area and we need help both identifying where it is growing, and removing before it establishes itself. NISAW 2017: Cuban Treefrog—Invasive Invader in Florida The National Invasive Species Council defines an invasive species as one that is introduced outside its native range where it causes harm (or is likely to) to the environment, economy, or human quality of life. The Cuban Treefrog in Florida qualifies as invasive under all three parts of this definition. Introduced from Cuba to Key West inadvertently in a shipment of cargo about 100 years ago, this frog is now established throughout Florida’s peninsula, and isolated records from numerous panhandle counties continue to accumulate.