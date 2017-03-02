Jeff Atwater: Making It Count — Florida Saves Week ……..



Dear Fellow Floridians: It’s Florida Saves Week, the Florida-specific spin-off to America Saves Week, a time when banks and businesses, academic institutions and government agencies come together to promote solid savings strategies. We’ve partnered with like-minded organizations across Florida and across the United States to promote this important purpose. For many, saving money comes with a maybe mindset. Maybe I’ll open a new savings account next month. Maybe I should start saving for my kid’s college fund. Maybe I’ll put this year’s tax refund into savings. Unfortunately, maybes multiply and the facts show that Americans just aren’t saving enough. The idea behind Florida Saves Week is that everyone can start small and think big. You may not be able to save 10 percent of your paycheck right away, but perhaps you can toss your loose change in a jar each week and watch how it multiplies over time. Here’s a couple of other small ways that you can save now: Shop around for insurance. Check the rates of other companies before renewing your current policy. You may save money by switching companies.

Brown bag it! Try packing your lunch for a week and move the money you would’ve spent at restaurants into savings. You might be shocked at how much you spend each month dining out.

Cash only. Take matters into your own hands by taking your credit cards out of your wallet. See how your spending changes when you’re forced to use only cash or debit. I sponsored a resolution signed by the governor and my fellow Cabinet members to mark the event in Florida, and we’ll keep the conversation going online by sharing saving tips and tricks on our social media channels all week long. Go online to Facebook.com/FLDFS and Twitter.com/FLDFS to participate. Use the hashtag #ASW17 and tell us your saving strategies. While you’re close to a computer, visit our website to learn more about the programs our Department offers to help you reach your savings goals:http://www.myfloridacfo.com/Ymm/. Let’s work together toward a more financially-secure future. Sincerely,

Jeff Atwater

Chief Financial Officer

State of Florida