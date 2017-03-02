From The White House March 2nd ………

Good evening. It has been another active day for the 45th President of the United States and his administration. President Trump Aboard USS Gerald Ford This afternoon, President Donald Trump traveled to Newport News, Virginia, where he addressed American sailors and workers aboard the recently commissioned USS Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier. The President’s message was one of American military greatness, and peace through strength. He promised to rebuild the American navy pointing to the often used, but misguided claim that our navy is the smallest it has been since World War One. For more information on that claim click here. President Trump used some pretty grand imagery during his address:

“American planes will soar the skies. American workers will build our fleets. (Applause.) And America’s military will ensure that even though the darkest nights and throughout, a bright and glowing sun will always shine on our nation and on our people. Our Navy is great. Our Navy is great. Our people are great. Great.”

– President Trump – March 2nd aboard the USS Gerald R. Ford

Attorney General Sessions Recuses Himself Recently approved U.S Attorney General Jeff Sessions held a press conference following reports that he met twice with the Russian ambassador to Washington D.C. during the 2016 campaign. As a Trump surrogate from early in the presidential campaign, these revelations have called for extra scrutiny of the relationship between Russian and the Trump campaign. During his confirmation hearings, he was asked by Minnesota Senator Al Franken whether he had any contact with Russian officials during the campaign. Sessions’ answer was an unequivocal “no.” While both Press Secretary Sean Spicer and the President himself told reporters today that AG Sessions should not, or did not need to recuse himself from any investigation into Russian involvement in the 2016 presidential election, the Attorney General came to a different conclusion.

“I have now decided to recuse myself from any existing or future investigations of any matter relating in any way to the campaigns for president of the United States.”

– Justice Dept. Press Release, March 2nd