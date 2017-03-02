Flea Across Florida April 14th & 15th, 2017 ……..

For seven years Flea Across Florida has brought thousands of visitors to small communities across the state on Hwy. 90, filling up motels, restaurants and small local businesses. Flea Across Florida has also helped fund many non-profits allowing them to continue their business of helping people. It is the perfect time to cleanse your garage and home of unwanted items.

Flea Across Florida is a fantastic mixture of individual yard sales, businesses offering specials. Make it a family and friend affair as you visit many communities you may not have visited before.

Flea Across Florida is put on by people across the state simply to help communities that have been left behind by the interstate system.

Thousands of individual sales are dotted along the highway, making it a treasure hunt for the thousands of people looking for great bargains and hidden treasures.

For those interested in having your sale posted on our Google Interactive map or posted on our Facebook page (Flea Across Florida) send an email to Jeanne@jeannedesign.net or message us on our Facebook page. All listings are free.Visit our Facebook page: Flea Across Florida for more information and the Google interactive map.

Happy Fleaing.