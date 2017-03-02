FHPCA Discussed 2017 Hospice Legislative Priorities at Roundtable …….

Share this: Print

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today, Florida Hospice and Palliative Care Association hosted a Hospice Legislative Roundtable with FHPCA President and CEO Paul Ledford, Cornerstone Hospice and Palliative Care Hospice President and CEO Chuck Lee, and Big Bend Hospice Board Member Rheb Harbison and discussed the need to keep Hospice Certificate of Need in Florida. During the event, FHPCA President and CEO Paul Ledford also discussed other legislative priorities: FHPCA’s bill and Statewide Medicaid Managed Care.

CON is important to hospices in Florida. It ensures patients in communities througout the state receive the quality care and support they need. Florida currently serves the second most patients nationally and leads the country in pediatric hospice services – caring for 500% more children than the national average.

While some opponents of CON point to its repeal as a way to save Floridians money the truth is that hospices are reimbursed at a fix rate.

FHPCA President and CEO Paul Ledford said, “Hospice is not a free-market. The price is fixed by the Federal Government, so no matter how many hospices there are – the price stays the same.”

Cornerstone Hospice and Palliative Care Hospice President and CEO Chuck Lee said, “Florida has 46 very strong, high quality hospice providers and the utilization of hospice care in the state is one of the top three in the country. We have a competitive hospice system that gives families choices on how to deal with end of life care. Whether it is the scope of services we are able to provide, the quality of the programs that we have in the state and the structures that review the programs – you put all of that together, and the Certificate of Need program serves the citizens of Florida very well.”

Current CON statute ensures that all patients are served regardless of where they live.

Big Bend Hospice Board Member Rheb Harbison said, “When a hospice provider gets a Certificate of Need, they make a commitment to service the entire area, and for hospice providers in Leon County that includes seven rural counties.”

FHPCA warned that patients in rural areas could eventually lose hospice care if CON is repealed.

FHPCA’s bill, “An Act Relating to Hospices”, addresses quality measures, prescription drug disposal after a patient’s death, and palliative care services to non-hospice, seriously ill patients

