EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITY FT/PT CNA’s Needed ASAP for In-Home Services ……..

Days, No Weekends, Good Benefits

Call Linda @ 850-638-6217

Washington County Council on Aging, Inc.

Drug-Free Workplace/Equal Opportunity Employer

Clark Hermann, Humana Health Care, will be presenting “Habits of Happy People”, a short educational seminar on the daily habits that create a happy life, March 22nd, from 10:00 a.m. until Noon. These events are very casual and full of helpful information for daily living. You do not have to preregister and it is free!!!