Emerald Coast Hospice Celebrates March as ‘National Social Worker Appreciation Month’

Many people misunderstand social work, and who social workers are. Social workers make invaluable contributions each day, standing up as advocates and representing people experiencing devastating illnesses and mental health crises, our veterans, children, families and communities.

Emerald Coast Hospice celebrates March as ‘National Social Worker Month’, taking time to single out and appreciate the social workers who stand up for millions of people every day. This campaign hopefully helps to educate the public about the contributions of social workers and gives social workers and their allies tools they can use to elevate the profession.

Sunshine Speers from Emerald Coast Hospice recently sat down with Real Florida Magazine in Downtown Chipley on Monday, February 28, 2017 to discuss National Social Workers Appreciation Month.

Produced by Real Florida Media, a subsidiary of The Goulding Agency in Chipley, Florida. See more video clips, photos and interviews on Facebook at Real Florida Magazine, online at www.RealFloridaMagazine.org and you can also listen to these interviews on FPTC Radio, the voice of Florida Panhandle Technical College at www.FPTCRadio.com.