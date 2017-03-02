Chipley’s CRA still seeks public input on upcoming redevelopment plans ………

Share this: Print

The City of Chipley’s Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) is updating their Community Redevelopment Plan and still still seeking community input to help continue to make Chipley a great place to live and work. The Plan Redevelopment Plan provides the framework for projects and activities intended to revitalize and encourage economic development in the CRA area shown below.

For more information regarding the proposed plans talk with the Caitlin Cerame at West Florida Regional Planning Council (850) 332-7976, Ext. 203, or caitlin.cerame@wfrpc.org

Those working on the plan with the West Florida Regional Planning Council say local citizen input is crucial to the success of this plan update and ask that local residents look at the pictures below to see if any of the ideas are of particular interest to them.