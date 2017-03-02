20th Annual Rummage Sale March 4th at Panhandle Pioneer Settlement in Blountstown ………

Share this: Print

This will be one of our largest Rummage Sales ever with arts and craft supplies, dishes, kitchenware, lawn and garden tools, electronics, baby items, kids toys and clothes, furniture, bedding, decorations, house hold items, clothes, books and so much more. Over 2000 sq. ft. of Rummage Sale items in two buildings and on grounds.

20th Annual Rummage Sale

Saturday, March 4th 7:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.(central standard time)

Tuesday, March 7th;

Thursday, March 9th Half Price on selected items excludes furniture;

Friday, March 10th $ 5.00 bag day Saturday; March 11th $4.00 Bag day

This is one of our many events to help raise funds for the Panhandle Pioneer Settlement “living Museum” in Blountstown, FL

17869 NW Pioneer Settlement Rd.

Blountstown, FL 32424

850-674-2777

Officemanager@panhandlepineer.us