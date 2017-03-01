By March 1, 2017

Zucchini Chips …….

A great way to start things.

Ingredients:

 

  • 1/4 cup dry breadcrumbs
  • 1/4 cup grated fresh Parmesan cheese
  • 1/4 teaspoon seasoned salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon garlic powder
  • 1/8 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 2 tablespoons fat-free milk
  • 2 ½ cups Florida zucchini, sliced 1/4-inch thick
  • Cooking spray

 

Feta and Dill Dip
  • 1 cup plain low-fat yogurt
  • 1 tablespoon fresh Florida dill, chopped
  • 1 tablespoon crumbled feta cheese

Directions:

 

  1. Preheat oven to 425 degrees.
  2. Whisk together first 5 ingredients in a medium bowl.
  3. Pour milk into a shallow bowl.
  4. Place an ovenproof wire rack coated with cooking spray on a baking sheet.
  5. Dip zucchini slices in milk, and dredge in breadcrumb mixture.
  6. Put coated slices directly onto the prepared wire rack.
  7. Bake for 30 minutes or until browned and crisp.
  8. Serve immediately with Feta and Dill Dip.

 

  1. Mix all ingredients and serve.

