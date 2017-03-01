Zucchini Chips …….
A great way to start things.
Ingredients:
Zucchini Chips
- 1/4 cup dry breadcrumbs
- 1/4 cup grated fresh Parmesan cheese
- 1/4 teaspoon seasoned salt
- 1/4 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1/8 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
- 2 tablespoons fat-free milk
- 2 ½ cups Florida zucchini, sliced 1/4-inch thick
- Cooking spray
Feta and Dill Dip
- 1 cup plain low-fat yogurt
- 1 tablespoon fresh Florida dill, chopped
- 1 tablespoon crumbled feta cheese
Directions:
Zucchini Chips
- Preheat oven to 425 degrees.
- Whisk together first 5 ingredients in a medium bowl.
- Pour milk into a shallow bowl.
- Place an ovenproof wire rack coated with cooking spray on a baking sheet.
- Dip zucchini slices in milk, and dredge in breadcrumb mixture.
- Put coated slices directly onto the prepared wire rack.
- Bake for 30 minutes or until browned and crisp.
- Serve immediately with Feta and Dill Dip.
Feta and Dill Dip
- Mix all ingredients and serve.
