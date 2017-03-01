White House Service – President Trump Addresses a Joint Session of Congress

President Trump Addresses Congress Tonight, at 9:10pm, right as this arrives in your inbox, President Donald Trump will be addressing a joint session of Congress for the first time. You can follow his remarks live at www.whitehousepress.com. Principal Deputy Secretary Sarah Sander described what we can expect to hear tonight in today’s press gaggle:

“In terms of an outline of some of the policy areas the President will address during his speech, the President will specifically ask Congress to join him in coming up with and implementing solutions to restart the engine of our economy, provide more access to quality, affordable healthcare, expand educational opportunities to every child no matter their zip code, and unite with law enforcement and the military to protect our communities and our homeland.”