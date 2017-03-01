Washington County Administrator Hank Hamilton talks with Chipley Kiwanians ………..

Share this: Print

Hamilton told members of the Chipley Kiwanis Club Tuesday “Washington County is open for business and the Washington County Planning Commission is working to remove obstacles.”

Addressing the club members, Hamilton touched on what he termed a series of “hot topics” being addressed by him and the Washington County Board of County Commissioners.

He recommended that all county residents sign up for the Alert Washington County program being offered by county officials so they can be notified of emergency situations that arise in the county. He said interested parties just have to go to washingtonfl.com and sign up for the Alert program that will notify them of severe weather, traffic updates, and HAZMAT situations. Hamilton added that soon the Sheriff’s Department will also be on notices.

Hamilton also encouraged Washington County citizens to attend all public meetings of their elected officials so they can stay up to date with what is going on in the county. He added that plans are for the county commissioners to hold joint meetings with officials from all of the local municipalities in Washington County starting with Chipley in April.

Washington County’s Planning Commission meetings is another area to which local residents should pay close attention according to Hamilton. He said that commission is working hard to remove obstacles to developing more businesses in the local communities.

The Sunny Hills Library situation is another concern for county commissions, but Hamilton added that commissioners are still gathering information concerning what will be done.

The MSBU in Sunny Hills was another topic for Hamilton. He said since that particular debt has been retired county commissioners are working with citizens of MSBU coverage area to develop a plan for spending the MSBU monies to enhance the Sunny Hills community.

Hamilton announced that completion of FEMA work in the county is in line to be finished in August, 2017.

According to Hamilton, Washington County commissioners are also developing a clean-up initiative for the county with details expected to be announced in the near future.

Hamilton was pleased to announce that work is moving forward with much-needed work to increase the parking area at Culpepper Landing.

Closing out his report, Hamilton touched on the Hwy 79 Project in which Washington County, Holmes County and the City Bonifay are participating.

Hamilton said the three entities are working together to bring water and sewer from the Bonifay to the Douglas Ferry area to entice the development of business along Hwy 79.