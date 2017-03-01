Relay For Life picking up speed in Chipley ………..
Every single one of us has been touched by cancer in some way. Friends, relatives, caregivers, and survivors – each of us brings a special passion to our mission to end this disease.
The Washington – Holmes Relay For Life is set for Friday, May 5th at Pal’s Park in Chipley. This special party gets underway at 5 p.m. with the kick off event – The Survivors Walk starting at 6 p.m.
By joining the Relay For Life movement, you’re helping the American Cancer Society achieve their vision – to free the world from the pain and suffering of cancer. The money that you and your team raise will help save lives and celebrate life. Every day.
Join a team now watch your family and friends.
The Relay For Life is open to anyone who is passionate about saving lives from cancer and here’s how you can participate:
- Share why you’re participating on social media.
- Send emails to your business contacts with your story
The American Cancer Society has been working to end cancer for more than a century, but they are not there yet. The money raised through the Relay For Life provides support to people in every community impacted by this disease.
- $4.5 billion has been invested in research since 1946 through the American Cancer Society.
- 15.5 million is the number of cancer survivors alive in the U.S. today, thanks in part to the work of the American Cancer Society and your support.
- 4.5 million if the number of free nights the American Cancer Society has provided to cancer patients and their caregivers at Hope Lodge facilities while they received treatment far from home.
- 7.6 million is the number of free rides to treatment the American Cancer Society has provided for cancer patients.
The May 5th Washington-Holmes Relay For Life is your chance to help those fighting this dread disease. For more information on how you can help, please contact Danielle Cappel at danielle.cappel@cancer.org or call 850-297-0588.
The next planning session for this year’s local Relay For Life is set for March 27th at 5:30 p.m. at the Northwest Florida Community Hospital Specialty Center in Chipley.