Relay For Life picking up speed in Chipley ………..

Every single one of us has been touched by cancer in some way. Friends, relatives, caregivers, and survivors – each of us brings a special passion to our mission to end this disease.

The Washington – Holmes Relay For Life is set for Friday, May 5th at Pal’s Park in Chipley. This special party gets underway at 5 p.m. with the kick off event – The Survivors Walk starting at 6 p.m.

By joining the Relay For Life movement, you’re helping the American Cancer Society achieve their vision – to free the world from the pain and suffering of cancer. The money that you and your team raise will help save lives and celebrate life. Every day.

Join a team now watch your family and friends.

The Relay For Life is open to anyone who is passionate about saving lives from cancer and here’s how you can participate:

Share why you’re participating on social media.

Send emails to your business contacts with your story

The American Cancer Society has been working to end cancer for more than a century, but they are not there yet. The money raised through the Relay For Life provides support to people in every community impacted by this disease.

$4.5 billion has been invested in research since 1946 through the American Cancer Society.

15.5 million is the number of cancer survivors alive in the U.S. today, thanks in part to the work of the American Cancer Society and your support.

4.5 million if the number of free nights the American Cancer Society has provided to cancer patients and their caregivers at Hope Lodge facilities while they received treatment far from home.

7.6 million is the number of free rides to treatment the American Cancer Society has provided for cancer patients.

The May 5th Washington-Holmes Relay For Life is your chance to help those fighting this dread disease. For more information on how you can help, please contact Danielle Cappel at danielle.cappel@cancer.org or call 850-297-0588.

The next planning session for this year’s local Relay For Life is set for March 27th at 5:30 p.m. at the Northwest Florida Community Hospital Specialty Center in Chipley.