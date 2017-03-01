National Invasive Species Awareness Week ………

visit our website | This message is sent by Jennifer G Bearden Facebook NISAW 2017: Fungal Pathogen Invaders Special Guest Blogger – Lorraine Ketzler, Biological Science Technician with US Fish and Wildlife Service There have been several fungal invaders entering and spreading within the US in recent years and I’d like to draw attention to four of them: White-nose Syndrome (WNS) in bats (Pseudogymnoascus destructans),

Chytridiomycosis (Chytrids) in frogs (Batrachochytrium dendrobatidis),

Chytridiomycosis (B-sal) in salamanders (Batrachochytrium salamandrivorans),

Laurel wilt disease (Raffaelea lauricola) in Lauracea family trees (redbay, sassafras, avocado and others), transferred by the invasive redbay ambrosia beetle (Xyleborus glabratus). NISAW 2017: Laurel Wilt Many invasive plants and insects are introduced in packing materials, including 12 species of ambrosia beetles, which embed themselves in wood used as crates and pallets. While these tiny beetles don’t actually feed on wood, the adults and larvae feed on fungi that is inoculated into galleries within the sapwood by the females when they deposited their eggs. While the ambrosia fungus keeps the beetles alive, it kills the host tree.