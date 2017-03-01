Governor Rick Scott Appoints Nine to Florida Independent Living Council ……….

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Governor Rick Scott has announced the appointment of nine to the Florida Independent Living Council.

Jose “Ernie” Martinez, 53, of Miami, is a disability advocate for the Center for Independent Living of South Florida. He succeeds Carol Ann Christopherson and is appointed for a term beginning February 28, 2017, and ending June 30, 2019.

Thomas DeLilla, 66, of Miami, is the former bureau chief for the Department of Health. He succeeds John Douglas and is appointed for a term beginning February 28, 2017, and ending June 30, 2019.

Andree Aubrey, 61, of Tallahassee, is the director of the Area Health Education Center at the Florida State University College of Medicine. She fills a vacant seat and is appointed for a term beginning February 28, 2017, and ending June 30, 2019.

Frank Cherry, 72, of Cantonment, is the executive director of the Center for Independent Living Disability Resource Center of Pensacola. He succeeds Jeannette Kicklighter and is appointed for a term beginning February 28, 2017, and ending June 30, 2019.

Robert Cox, 50, of Lynn Haven, is the executive director of the Disability Resource Center of Panama City. He succeeds Jesus Garcia and is appointed for a term beginning February 28, 2017, and ending June 30, 2019.

Sara Gaver, 23, of Jacksonville, is a therapy audit clerk at Brooks Rehabilitation Hospital. She succeeds Patricia Lipovsky and is appointed for a term beginning February 28, 2017, and ending June 30, 2019.

Tasha Turner, 27, of Key Largo, is a consumer specialist for the Center for Independent Living of the Keys. She succeeds Kathleen Abels and is appointed for a term beginning February 28, 2017, and ending June 30, 2019.

Nicole Attong, of Miami, is the director of operations for Florida International University, Embrace. She fills a vacant seat and is appointed for a term beginning February 28, 2017, and ending June 30, 2017.

Whitney Harris, 26, of Tallahassee, is the special projects coordinator for the Florida Chamber Foundation. She fills a vacant seat and is appointed for a term beginning February 28, 2017, and ending June 30, 2019.