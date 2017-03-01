GOV. RICK SCOTT APPOINTS CARLOS BERUFF AS CHAIRMAN TO FLORIDA CONSTITUTION REVISION COMMISSION ………

Share this: Print

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today, Governor Rick Scott announced the appointment of Carlos Beruff as Chairman to the Florida Constitution Revision Commission (CRC). The other 14 members appointed by the Governor to the 37–member Commission will be announced in the coming days. The CRC convenes every 20 years to review Florida’s Constitution and propose potential changes to be approved by Florida voters. Any potential changes to the constitution proposed by the Florida Constitution Revision Commission will be on the ballot to be voted on by Florida residents in November 2018.

Governor Scott said, “I am proud today to appoint Carlos Beruff as Chairman of the Florida Constitution Revision Commission. Carlos is a lifelong Floridian who has lived the American dream in our great state. A son of Cuban immigrants, Carlos started out as a small business owner and over three decades, grew his company and provided jobs to thousands of Floridians along the way. My goal for the CRC is to fight for policies that will ensure a strong future for Florida and I know Carlos also shares this vision. As we undertake this historic review, I am hopeful that this Commission will propose policies that build a legacy upon which the families and businesses in our great state will thrive for generations to come.”

Carlos Beruff, Chairman

The son of Cuban immigrants, Carlos Beruff is a native Floridian whose business sense and hard work have allowed him to build an incredibly successful career in both his private business and the public sector. At age 22, Mr. Beruff started his first business and over time, Medallion Home became one of the most respected companies in Manatee and Sarasota Counties. During his more than 35-year career as a business owner, Mr. Beruff has built more than 2,000 homes and developed, owned and managed dozens of other properties, employing thousands of people in the process.

In addition to his work in the private sector, Mr. Beruff has volunteered his business experience, giving back to his community to bring real solutions to the problems facing Floridians. Mr. Beruff has previously served on the Board of Trustees of the State College of Florida (SCF) and the Southwest Florida Water Management District, helping these organizations to cut government bureaucracy and wasteful spending – saving millions in taxpayer dollars. Mr. Beruff also served as the Chairman for Governor Scott’s Commission on Healthcare and Hospital Funding. Currently, Mr. Beruff is a commissioner on the Sarasota Manatee Airport Authority Board, a position he was appointed to in 2008 and reappointed to by Governor Rick Scott.

Mr. Beruff is a member of the National Home Builders Association and the Home Builders Association Manatee-Sarasota. He has served on the Board of Directors for Junior Achievement Sarasota/Manatee and the Boys and Girls Club of Manatee.