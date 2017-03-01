Constitution Revision Commission Chair Carlos Beruff Announces Jeff Woodburn as Executive Director ………

Share this: Print

TALLAHASSEE, FL – Today, Carlos Beruff, the chairman of the Constitution Revision Commission (CRC), announced that Jeff Woodburn, currently Governor Rick Scott’s Policy Director, will serve as the executive director for the commission beginning on March 2, 2017. The executive director is responsible for serving the chairman of the CRC and organizing the work of the commission, including the coordination of public meetings and the facilitation of the commission’s agenda among its 37 members.

CRC Chairman Carlos Beruff said, “Jeff’s legal and policy expertise will be of tremendous value to us as we embark on the historic work of the Constitution Revision Commission. He has served Governor Scott in various leadership capacities since 2011, and he has one of the sharpest policy minds of any person in this state.”

Jeff Woodburn has served as Governor Scott’s Policy Director since November 2014. Before that, he served as the Department of Business and Professional Regulation’s (DBPR) Deputy Secretary under then-Secretary Ken Lawson. Woodburn began serving Governor Scott early in his administration as a deputy policy director in the Office of Policy & Budget, a post he held from September 2011 to July 2013. Before serving Governor Scott, Woodburn worked as an attorney for the Florida House of Representatives. Woodburn has a law degree from Florida Coastal School of Law in Jacksonville and a Bachelor of Art degree in political science from the University of Florida.