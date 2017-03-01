CHIPOLA MATH HONORARY INDUCTS MEMBERS ……..

Share this: Print

The Chipola College chapter of Mu Alpha Theta, a national honorary mathematics club, recently held an initiation for new members. Chipola Interim President, Dr. Sarah Clemmons was inducted as an honorary member of Mu Alpha Theta.

Pictured below are officers, new members and sponsors, from left (front) Natasha Smith, Katie Everett, Jennifer Snowden, Lana Wood, Mary Raines, Caroline Howell, Logan Weiler (back) Joy Ree Ashmore (Sponsor), Dr. Sarah Clemmons, Ann Marie Brown, Donovan Ebersole, Jayde Smelcer, Libby Varnum, Monte Revell, Hayden White and Mark Wilson. Mu Alpha Theta is an international mathematics society for high school and two-year colleges. The purpose of Mu Alpha Theta is to stimulate a deeper and more effective interest in mathematics.