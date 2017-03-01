CHIPOLA BASEBALL AND SOFTBALL TOP POLLS WITH TOP PLAYERS …….

Share this: Print

MARIANNA—Chipola College is making big headlines in sports this week. The baseball and softball teams are ranked first in both the FCSAA State Polls and each sport has the player of the week in their respective sports.



Chipola’s Brody Wofford, a sophomore left-fielder from Rome, Georgia, is the NJCAA Region 8 Baseball Player of the Week. He batted .500 (5-for-10) with four runs scored, a double, two home runs, six RBIs and a stolen base in four games. He helped lead Chipola to a perfect 4-0 week with two wins over Shelton State and State College of Florida and St. Johns River. He hit safely in all four games and finished the weekend with home runs in consecutive games against St. Johns River State and Shelton State He was 2-for-3 with three runs scored and three RBI vs. St. Johns River State; homered and drove in three runs vs. Shelton State.



Chipola baseball (16-3) hosts Grand Rapids, Friday, March 3, at 4 p.m., and again Saturday, March 4 at noon. The Indians host LSU-Eunice at 5 p.m. on Saturday, March 4, and again on Sunday, March 5, at 11 a.m. The Indians open the home conference season when they host Tallahassee in a double-header, Saturday, March 11, at 1 and 3:30 p.m.



Chipola’s Krystal Goodman is the NJCAA Region 8 Softball Pitcher of the Week. The freshman right-hander from Long Beach, Mississippi, was 2-0 with a 0.00 ERA in two appearances during the voting period. She pitched consecutive one-hit shutouts against ABAC and Southern Union. In 14 innings, she allowed two hits, one run (unearned) and no walks while striking out 14.



Chipola softball (24-1) hosts Northwest in a home, conference double-header, Thursday, March 16, at 4 and 6 p.m.