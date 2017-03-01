Chipley High School Beats Walton High School in Girls Varsity Softball

The Chipley, Florida High School Lady Tigers faced off against the Walton High School Lady Braves in a regular season game on Tuesday, February 28, 2017 on the Chipley High School campus.

The 6PM game saw the Chipley Lady Tigers, led by Head Coach Sacher Dickson and Assistant Coach Chelsea Carter, beat the Walton Lady Chiefs varsity players, directed by Head Coach Randi Anna McKie, with a final score of 1-0 on the Chipley High School campus, as seen in these photos by Real Florida Media, a subsidiary of The Goulding Agency in Chipley, Florida.