Chipley, Florida High School Hosts Multi-School Track Meet on Tuesday, February 28

The Chipley, Florida High School Tigers hosted a multi-school track meet on Tuesday, February 28, 2016 on the Chipley High School campus, as seen in these photos by Debbie Goulding for Real Florida Media, a subsidiary of The Goulding Agency in Chipley, Florida.

Track teams traveled from Sneads, Vernon, Blountstown and Holmes County to compete against Chipley’s best, as over a hundred budding athletes participated in various track and field events on a sunny Spring afternoon.

Events included shot putt, discus, high jump, long jump and hurdles, along with various sprints and long-distance track events.

