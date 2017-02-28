Washington County Farm Bureau Annual Spaghetti Supper set for March 3rd ………

Share this: Print

The Washington County Farm Bureau will hold their annual Spaghetti Supper in conjunction with the Washington County Youth Fair again this year. The supper will be at the Washington County Agricultural Center March 3rd, from 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm. Tickets are $6 for adults and $4 for children under 12. Advanced tickets can be purchased at the Washington County Farm Bureau office or from any Washington County Farm Bureau Board Member.

WCFB will also have their Saturday morning sausage biscuit sale on Saturday, March 4th. The proceeds from both of the events go to support Washington County Farm Bureau youth projects such as Ag in the Classroom and AgVenture for Washington County elementary schools.