LADY INDIANS HEADED TO STATE TOURNAMENT

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet

MARIANNA—The Chipola Lady Indians are the runner-up in the Panhandle Conference and will play in Florida Southwestern, Wednesday, March 8, at 3 p.m. in the FCSAA State Tournament, March 8-11, in Ocala. Tournament games will be broadcast on 100.9 FM.



Gulf Coast is the Panhandle Champion. The brackets are set up for a possible state title game with Chipola and Gulf Coast. The Conference standings as of Feb. 27, are: Gulf Coast (10-2), Chipola (9-3), Tallahassee is (7-5), Pensacola (3-9) and Northwest (1-11).



The Lady Indians beat Pensacola 72-59 on Feb. 25. Raven Baker-Northcross led Chipola with 18 points. Danielle Garven had 16 points and 10 rebounds. Sydnee McDonald had 11 points. Nana Sule had 10 points and 13 rebounds.

Chipola (24-3, 8-3) beat Northwest 66-48 in Niceville on Feb. 22. Chipola scored an 88-76 win over Tallahassee on Feb. 18. Barbara Johnson led Chipola with 22 points. Chipola scored a big 72-62 win over Gulf Coast on Feb. 11. Danielle Garven had 19 points and 7 rebounds. Sydnee McDonald had 14 points and 6 rebounds.



The FCSAA State Poll includes five Panhandle teams: Gulf Coast (1), Chipola (2), Tallahassee (3) and Pensacola (7). Chipola is fifth in the National Poll. Gulf Coast is third.



The Indians (22-8, 6-6) beat Pensacola 87-80 on Feb. 25. Northwest is the Panhandle Conference Champion and Tallahassee is the runner-up. Both will represent the Panhandle in the FCSAA State Tournament March The men’s league standings as of Feb. 27, are: Northwest (12-0), Tallahassee (7-5), Chipola (6-6), Gulf Coast (3-9) and Pensacola (2-10).