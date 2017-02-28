Invasive Species Week – Cuban Anole

The brown anole, a lizard native to Cuba and the Bahamas, first appeared in the Florida Keys in 1887. Since then it has moved northward becoming established in nearly every county in Florida. By hitching a ride on boats and cars, as well as, hanging out in landscape plants being shipped throughout the state, the Cuban anole ( Anole sagrei ) has become one of the most abundant reptiles in Florida. However, the native Carolina green anole ( Anole carolinensis ) has been impacted.

NISAW 2017: It is Common and Abundant, but Torpedo Grass is Still a Problem

Torpedo grass grows very quickly using underground rhizomes. Though they do produce seeds, these rhizomes, and their fragments, are the primary method of propagation for this plant. It has been found that rhizomes buried as deep as 20 inches can sprout shoots. This aggressive plant spreads quickly, outcompeting native grasses in disturbed areas.