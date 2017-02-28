GCSC to hold annual Community Services Awareness Day ……..

Share this: Print

Panama City, FL – Gulf Coast State College is hosting Community Services Awareness Day, an event devoted to good health and habits. It is an opportunity for GCSC students and the community to speak with representatives from area organizations that promote healthy and safe lifestyles and provide other services.

Select organizations may offer opportunities to volunteer and give back to the community. The free event is Tuesday, March 7, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., outside the McSpadden Student Union East building on the Panama City Campus.

For more information concerning Community Services Awareness Day, please contact Leigh Bailey at (850) 769.1551 ext. 4861 or lbailey@gulfcoast.edu.