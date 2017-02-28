GCSC Foundation to host WISE (Wisdom in Senior Education) Spring Senior Forum …….

Share this: Print

Panama City, FL – The Gulf Coast State College Foundation is hosting the 2017 WISE Spring Senior Forum. WISE stands for “Wisdom In Senior Education” and is designed to offer fun-filled classes that provide learning and enhancement opportunities to adults living in the area. The educational sessions will cover a wide variety of topics presented by knowledgeable experts in each field including senior living and retirement, financial fraud and abuse, understanding grief and loss, and senior psychology. The forum will be moderated by Tom Lewis, News Director at WMBB-TV.

The event will be held Friday, March 10 in the McSpadden Student Union East Building, second floor conference center. Doors open at 8:30 a.m. and the program begins at 9:00 a.m. The event is free to the public and refreshments will be provided. Registration is requested, and for more information and to sign up, please visit gcscfoundation.org.

For questions, please contact Dunkin McLane at dmclane@gulfcoast.edu or (850) 872.3810.

ABOUT THE GCSC FOUNDATION

The Gulf Coast State College Foundation, Inc. is a 501 (c) (3) non-profit organization dedicated to providing scholarship opportunities and program support for students enrolled at Gulf Coast State College. The Foundation is committed to the belief that every deserving student merits a chance to continue his or her education regardless of cost.

The Foundation, with the support of individuals, businesses, other foundations and grants, has created and endowed hundreds of scholarships. For 50 years, the Foundation has served Gulf Coast State College by donating more than $13 million for scholarship and program support.