From The White House: President Trump’s First Joint Address today at 9 p.m. ……..

President Donald J. Trump will be delivering his first address to a Joint Session of Congress on Tuesday, February 28, 2017. Be sure to tune in as the President will be sharing his vision for the country.

When: Tuesday, February 28, 2017, at 9 p.m.

Where: The United States Capitol in the House Chamber, also known as the “Hall of the House of Representatives.”

Who: The President will address Members of both the House of Representatives and Senate in his first address to a Joint Session of Congress.

The Speech: President Trump is keeping the tradition of previous Presidents by delivering a formal address to a Joint Session of Congress during his inaugural year, and will deliver his first State of the Union address in 2018. The President will deliver his speech from the Speaker’s rostrum.

How to watch: The address will be streamed live at http://www.whitehouse.gov

How to participate: Follow along live on Twitter @WhiteHouse and @POTUS for real-time information before, during and after the speech. The speech will also be live streamed at facebook.com/WhiteHouse.

“This will be an opportunity for the people and their representatives to hear directly from our new President about his vision and our shared agenda.” – Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, Paul D. Ryan

During his first Joint Address to Congress, the President will communicate his vision for the future of the country directly to the American people as he moves forward with his plans to take on the many challenges facing this nation. Building on his inaugural address, President Trump will continue to lay out his agenda to Make America Great Again.

In just one month, President Trump’s Administration has already accomplished so much, including the following:

Reviving key job-creating energy projects such as the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines.

Eliminating costly Obama-era regulations such as the “Stream Protection Rule.”

Minimizing the economic burden of Obamacare while clearing the path toward repeal and replace.

Directing the Department of Defense to develop a plan to defeat ISIS.

Standing with American workers by withdrawing from the disastrous Trans-Pacific Partnership.

Enacting common sense regulatory reform by ordering any new regulations be offset by the repeal of two other regulations.

Building his Cabinet and Administration with the highest quality individuals to help implement the President’s vision for the country.

Establishing new ethics commitments for all executive branch appointees to enforce a five-year lobbying ban and a permanent ban on lobbying for foreign governments.

