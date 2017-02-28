Friends of Florida Caverns meeting March 6th ……….

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet

There will be an open membership meeting at the Oaks Restaurant (Dutch Treat) on Monday March 6, 2017 from 6:00 – 7:00 PM.



This is a meeting for all current and potential members to see what is going on at the park, (events, programs, improvements, etc). The Board of Directors meeting will follow at 7:00 and last about 30 minutes. Bring a friend and find out about the upcoming Friends Day at the Park, Astronomy Night, Earth Day, and all the other cool things going on!



Please call the park at (850) 482-1228 or send an e-mail stating that you will be coming. That way we can be sure that an adequate number of seats will be reserved.



Other upcoming events:

· March 25th 9-3:00 – Friends Day in the Park

· April 22, Earth Day (10:00 AM – 2:00 PM)

· September 30, National Public Lands Day (10:00 AM – 2:00 PM)

· October 6-7, Caverns Cultural Celebration