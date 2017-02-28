Dr. Neal Dunn questions loss of controlled substances in VA system …….

Share this: Print

Yesterday, the House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations held a hearing where Dr. Dunn questioned Dr. Carolyn Clancy, the Deputy Under Secretary for Health for Organizational Excellence at the Department of Veterans Affairs about the loss of controlled substances in the VA system and asked for a report of the corrective actions taken by VA. Dr. Dunn also highlighted a local issue in Lake City where a nurse was accused of stealing pain medications from veterans.

PBS Newshour also covered Dr. Dunn’s questioning.

DR. NEAL DUNN, R-Fla.: What’s happening is the VA is getting receipt of the drugs from who they purchase it from and then they’re distributing it in their system. Now they may be using UPS or USPS, and somewhere between once the VA has the drug and once the VA passes it off to another part of the VA, the drugs are being diverted? Is that the system?

DR. CAROLYN CLANCY, Veterans Administration: No, this is outside the VHA system.

DR. NEAL DUNN: So, I have to tell you, I just — I have — 35 years, I have never heard this kind of accusation. Ninety percent of the problems in the postal system. I’m flabbergasted Mr. Chairman. Let the records reflect my incredulity.

Dr. Clancy’s written testimony stated:

“Data from January 2, 2014, through March 11, 2016, show that VA had 2,405 reports of internal and external losses, some of which were due to diversion. The data also show that approximately 92 percent of controlled substances losses occur in the mailing system during shipping to the Veteran, 1.5 percent of losses are due to diversion by VA staff, 1.2 percent are due to external theft outside of the mailing system, 0.3 percent are due to dispensing errors and 5.6 percent are unknown but likely due to manufacturer shortages in stock bottles, miscounts, or similar issues.”