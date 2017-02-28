Dr. Neal Dunn Announces United States Military Service Academy Day …….

Share this: Print

WASHINGTON, DC – Dr. Neal Dunn (FL-02) has announced that his district offices are hosting a United States Military Service Academy Day for students in Florida’s Second Congressional District. Informational sessions will be held in both Leon County and Bay County on March 18th. High school and eighth grade students, along with their parents, who are interested in attending a service academy are invited to attend.

Dr. Dunn has invited representatives from the U.S. Military Academy (West Point), as well as the Air Force, Coast Guard, Merchant Marine, and Naval academies to attend. Students will have the opportunity to meet with Cadets, Midshipmen, and ROTC staff. The academy appointment process will be explained. This is an excellent opportunity for high school students to explore the many different higher education choices.

No RSVP is required.

For more information please contact Craig Deatherage at Craig.Deatherage@mail.house.gov or call 850-785-0812.

Bay County

Date: Saturday, March 18, 2017

Time: 9:00AM-11:00AM CST

Location: Bland Conference Center, FSU-PC, Collegiate Drive, Panama City, FL

Leon County

Date: Saturday, March 18, 2017

Time: 2:30PM-4:30PM EST

Location: Tallahassee City Hall, 300 South Adams Drive, Tallahassee, FL