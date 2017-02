Share this: Print

Email



Tweet

The Washington County School Board has scheduled an auction at old Kate Smith Elementary School in Chipley, Florida. The auction will include portable classroom buildings, portable sheds, wood frame house, metal awnings, and other furniture items.

The auction will be on Thursday, March 2, 2017 at 1:00—4 PM CST.

All questions concerning the auction should be directed to Gerald Mason of Mason Auctions at 850-849-0792 or 850-263-0473.