Washington County ‘Friends of the Libary’ meet March 2nd ………..

Friends of the Washington County Library will meet at Noon at the John Wesley Center of the First United Mthodist Chur

Friends of the Washington County Library Welcomes all Friends to the monthly meeting Thursday, March 2, 2017, 12-1:00 p.m. at the John Wesley Center of the First United Methodist Church of Chipley

Program Chairman’s Message: Mrs. Constance Harris Poitier, Ed. S., is a graduate of Chipley High School, Bethune-Cookman University, Florida Atlantic University, NOVA Southeastern University and Crossroads Bible Institute. She has worked in Palm Beach County (Constance DuPont), Hillsborough County and as Director of Choirs at Ormond Beach Middle School. She is directing-pianist for Greater New Zion P.B. Me’s Choir and a frequent soloist and member of Crossroads Baptist Daytona Beach. She is the wife of Mr. James Poitier (Associate Director of Bands and Arranger for Bethune-Cookman University Marching Band), mother of Carla DuPont Huger (Writer/Editor) and Dr. Carl DuPont, Jr. (Professor of Voice University of North Carolina at Charlotte). Constance is the proud grandmother of Chase Huger and Cameron Huger. Her many awards include several Who’s Who categories and like awards. She is a Daytona Beach Hometown Hero, Walmart Teacher-of-the-Year and is associated with many organizations including but not limited to Volusia County Alumni, National Council of Negro Women, Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc., Thomas Daniel Demps (TDD) Alumni Concert Chorale, Ebony Chorale of the Palm Beaches and Crossroads GriefShare Ministry. She maintains an active performing schedule as a singer, conductor and workshop clinician.

President’s Message: Hello dear Friends! The month of February seems to be getting away from us in a hurry! However, we certainly have had wonderful weather that has allowed us to enjoy the beautiful outdoors. We will NOT have a Board meeting this week due to illnesses of some members and conflicting schedules for others. Our regular meeting will be Thursday, March 2, 12:00 noon at the Wesley Building. Board members are reminded to call your lunch order in to Joyce Odom by Monday.

Make sure to go by the Library to pick up your Game Night tickets. Sarah will also have the tickets to distribute at our regular meeting on Thursday. Also, please come prepared to make a cash contribution to the door prize fund. See you all on March 2nd! Regards, Pat Dixon Call Joyce Odom 638-1736 by Mon. noon, February 27, to order your lunch (price $7.50).

Lunch Selections listed below:

1. Chicken Salad on Croissant-All white meat chicken, combined with onion, celery, and mayonnaise, and lemon juice served with an airy croissant

2. Three-Scoop Plate-Scoops of chicken salad, pimento cheese, prepared with bacon and egg salad. Served with crackers.

3. Club sandwich-Thin sliced turkey with bacon, lettuce, and tomato on toasted wheat bread.

4. Club Wrap-Diced bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and thinly sliced turkey, wrapped in a whole wheat tortilla.

Salad and Dessert Included Drink Options: Coke, Diet Coke, and Water